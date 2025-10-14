746 Fundraising Storefront (2025/2026)

Offered by
About this shop
Community Values local coupon book for Langley, Cloverdale and Area.
Check out the digital flipbook to preview the coupons.
https://online.fliphtml5.com/brfqs/fnvs/#p=1
Pickup at Canteen. For alternate arrangements email [email protected]
Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission Community Values Coupon Book
Check out the digital flipbook to preview the coupons.
https://online.fliphtml5.com/brfqs/pnut/#p=1
Pickup at Canteen. For alternate arrangements email [email protected]
Tri-Cities Community Values Coupon Book
Check out the digital flipbook to preview the coupons.
https://online.fliphtml5.com/brfqs/evjb/#p=1
Pickup at Canteen. For alternate arrangements email [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!