Hope Essentials On-Line Store: Help to End the Progression of Homelessness and support Home Suite Home www.homesuitehome.org.
Beverage
$5
A warm/cold beverage from Timmies or any other coffee shop in the community. A small gesture of kindness but can mean the world to someone who has very little. We will give gifts cards to frontline workers for them to give to someone to be able to grab a coffee or a snack. Items purchased will be delivered to local Homeless Centres for distribution to those living unsheltered.
Your donation through the purchase of an item from Hope Essentials will not only provide for an unsheltered person but also help to give a home to someone who is Hidden Homeless..
A warm/cold beverage from Timmies or any other coffee shop in the community. A small gesture of kindness but can mean the world to someone who has very little. We will give gifts cards to frontline workers for them to give to someone to be able to grab a coffee or a snack. Items purchased will be delivered to local Homeless Centres for distribution to those living unsheltered.
Your donation through the purchase of an item from Hope Essentials will not only provide for an unsheltered person but also help to give a home to someone who is Hidden Homeless..
Backpack +
$50
“Put a smile on someone’s face” When they receive these back packs filled with nutritious snacks, socks, hat, toothbrush, soap, deodorant and electrolyte drinks, they will definitely have a smile on their face. Items purchased will be delivered to local Homeless Centres for distribution to those living unsheltered.
Your donation through the purchase of an item from Hope Essentials will not only provide for an unsheltered person but also help to give a home to someone who is Hidden Homeless..
“Put a smile on someone’s face” When they receive these back packs filled with nutritious snacks, socks, hat, toothbrush, soap, deodorant and electrolyte drinks, they will definitely have a smile on their face. Items purchased will be delivered to local Homeless Centres for distribution to those living unsheltered.
Your donation through the purchase of an item from Hope Essentials will not only provide for an unsheltered person but also help to give a home to someone who is Hidden Homeless..
Add a donation for Home Suite Home Affordable Housing
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!