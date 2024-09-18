Association de Contact Improvisation

Offered by

Association de Contact Improvisation

About this shop

Montreal Annual Jam 2024 T-SHIRTS

Fitted Cut (WOMENS) item
Fitted Cut (WOMENS) item
Fitted Cut (WOMENS) item
Fitted Cut (WOMENS)
$18
T-shirts are all 7.4 oz., 100% ringspun cotton, fine knit jersey PRICES : Pre-order online : $18 At the Jam : $20 cash only, limited sizes and colors SIZES : XS, S, M, L (Fitted Cut or “womens” model) 3 COLOR OPTIONS : Please refer to images Fine Navy Fine Turquoise Fine Charcoal
Standard Cut (MENS) item
Standard Cut (MENS) item
Standard Cut (MENS) item
Standard Cut (MENS)
$18
T-shirts are all 7.4 oz., 100% ringspun cotton, fine knit jersey PRICES : Pre-order online : $18 At the Jam : $20 cash only, limited sizes and colors SIZES : S, M, L (Standard Cut or “mens model”) 3 COLOR OPTIONS : Please refer to images Fine Navy Fine Turquoise Fine Charcoal
LONG SLEEVE item
LONG SLEEVE item
LONG SLEEVE item
LONG SLEEVE
$28
all 7.4 oz., 100% ringspun cotton, fine knit jersey PRICES : Pre-order online : $28 At the Jam : $30 cash only, limited sizes and colors

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!