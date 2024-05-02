R2R24 Conference

This all-inclusive package provides entrance into the full experience of the in-person conference. This includes all sessions, events, and meals throughout the three and a half days. This does not include accommodation in Blyth, ON. (HST Included in price).
See website for more conference details: www.ruralcreativity.org
Student Admission
$250
Students enrolled in full-time education, including secondary and post-secondary, qualify for the student price. Valid student identification is required (HST Included in price). Please consider applying for the Youth Scholarship if applicable.
Contact Producer with any questions regarding access to R2R22 (Peter Smith: [email protected]).
Virtual Admission
$200
This ticket provides access to the virtual experience, which includes keynote addresses, presenters, conference highlights and closing remarks (HST Included in price).
