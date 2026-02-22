Rosedale Home and School Association's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
All cards in this box: Standard Size
Our stunning All Occasions Cards box contains 35 handcrafted cards that are designed to provide a card for almost any occasion.
There are Thank you cards, Congratulations cards, Get Well Soon cards, New Baby Cards and many more to just name a few.
Couple this with the fact that the box also contains around 20 beautiful Birthday cards and you really are ready for almost anything.
All cards in this box: Standard Size
Our beautiful Big Box of Birthday Cards contains 35 handcrafted cards that will meet all of your Birthday giving needs.
We have Cards for ladies, men and children of course. Couple this with the convenience of having such a great variety of quality Birthday Cards on hand you cannot go wrong.
The NEW Holiday Box is a beautifully designed keepsake box filled with 35 individually wrapped holiday cards, each paired with a colour-coordinated envelope.
Every card features a unique handcrafted design, offering families a premium collection of greeting cards for the holiday season.
With this all-in-one box, you’ll always have a card ready to share with friends, family, and loved ones — making it a perfect choice for both fundraising and gifting.
8 premium 3.5oz soy candles with beautifully crafted scents:
🍏 Apple Cinnamon | 🌿 Eucalyptus | 🍋 Bergamot | 💜 Lavender | 🌼 Chamomile | 🌱 Gardenia | 🍦 Vanilla | 🍓 Strawberry
✅ Soy wax + cotton wicks
✅ Easy, fun, and profitable fundraising option
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!