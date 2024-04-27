ASM International Dinner Gala 2024 - For Families Only









Join us for an unforgettable evening of cultural fusion at the ASM International Dinner Fundraiser. This event promises an exquisite four-course meal, live music featuring a talented piano man, captivating Mexican folkloric ballet dancers, the beautiful ASM junior choir and senior schola, and a celebrity singer impersonator that will leave you in awe.





Date and Venue:

Mark your calendars for Saturday April 27, 2024, and prepare to be enchanted at the Santo Cristo Banquet Hall - 1100 Kenaston St., Ottawa, a beautiful location filled with elegance and charm.





Culinary Delights:

Our culinary journey will begin as you mingle and enjoy the ambiance while savoring the flavors of diverse cultures in our appetizers. A four-course meal curated by a well-known local caterer will follow. It will be a gastronomic experience that transcends borders.





Entertainment Extravaganza:

Live Piano Performance: Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of our student piano man. His performance will set the tone for a dinner filled with musical brilliance.

AWARD WINNING Mexican Folkloric Ballet Dancers:

Be transported to the heart of Mexico with a mesmerizing performance by traditional folkloric ballet dancers. Their vibrant costumes and rhythmic movements will captivate your senses, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of Mexico.

Choir Performance:

Experience the power of harmonious voices as our choir takes the stage. Their catholic repertoire will create a sense of unity and connection among the audience.





Celebrity Singer Impression:

Prepare to be amazed as our talented performer takes on the personas of beloved celebrity singers. From Elvis Presley to Alan Jackson and more, the celebrity singer impressionist will showcase an array of iconic voices, adding an element of star-studded glamour to the evening.

Silent Auction and Raffle:

Throughout the night, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences. Additionally, a raffle with exciting prizes will add an element of anticipation to the event, encouraging attendees to contribute to our Catholic education mission.





Philanthropy with Purpose:

The ASM International Dinner Fundraiser aims to raise funds for the growth of our school. Every ticket purchased and every donation made will directly support the work of Academia Stella Maris.





Ticket Information:

Secure your place at this extraordinary event by purchasing your tickets at [email protected] or 613-316-9755.

.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity while contributing to helping the ASM’s mission of providing Catholic education to more families. Join us for an evening of culinary delights, captivating performances, and global unity at the ASM International Dinner Fundraiser!