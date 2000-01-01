Valentine's Fundraiser for the Heartbeet Farm

Valentine’s day is around the corner and we’ve got some indulgent offerings from collaborator Flora Cocina to sell in support of the Hudson Heartbeet Community farm. We have some extra treats and we are accepting last minute orders to be available either Sunday (Feb 12th), Monday (Feb 13th), and Tuesday (Feb 14th).



We have two sweet options:

(1) a small but mighty rich chocolate truffle tart dusted with edible flowers ($20) and

(2) Four rose blossom cookies glazed in pink with gold dust ($25)

Both options are beautifully packaged -- ready for gifting! -- and will be available on February 11th/12th for pick up (in the Hudson Village) or delivery (additional cost will apply). Further details will be sent shortly after ordering.



More details:

(1) Chocolate Truffle Tart - 5” dark chocolate tart with a hint of clementine zest, a black cocoa crust, and a gorgeous dusting of edible flower petals on top. Don’t let the size fool you, this is the richest, most decadent chocolate tart you’ve tasted! Set on a gold, scalloped edge base and boxed for easy gifting and transport.

(2) Rose Blossom Cookies - kissed with rose water and vanilla, these cookies are as delicious as they are beautiful. Shaped as a blossoming rose and glazed with an antique pink icing (coloured naturally with beets!) with gold dust highlights. 4 cookies are nestled in a box and ready to give.

*Both are plant-based