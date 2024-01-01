Night at the Museum - Elemental Sponsored by Don Valley North Toyota

Night at the Museum returns to the Markham Museum grounds on July 11 with thanks to our sponsor Don Valley North Toyota.





Bring your family, friends, and some lawn chairs and watch Elemental, a family-friendly movie under the stars. This event is FREE but registration is required. Walk-in spots are limited.





Gates open at 8:30 PM with the movie starting at 9:15 PM.





Synopsis: The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.





Rated PG













Please note the following:





- Markham Museum will not provide seating, please bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.





- Please do not bring your pets on site. We have wild animals on the museum grounds and for your safety and theirs we ask you keep any pets off site.





- We will have free popcorn while supplies last! You are also welcome to bring your own snacks as well.





- The movie will begin close to 9:15pm, or as soon as the sky is dark enough. With a start time of 9:15pm, Elemental will end close to 10:45pm.





- If the event is rained out the event will either be rescheduled or cancelled. We will communicate this information via the Markham Museum social media channels. follow us to stay up-to-date.





- There are approximately 140 parking spaces available on our parking lot. Please consider car-pooling, taking public transit, or walking to the event if possible to accommodate everyone's arrival.





- Smoking or vaping of any substance is not allowed on museum grounds.



