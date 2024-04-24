Full Moon Ceremony: Embracing the Eclipse of Our Shadows

Join us under the transformative glow of the Scorpio Full Moon on April 24, for an evening dedicated to deep emotional exploration and spiritual growth. As we gather to honour the intensity and depth that Scorpio embodies, we invite you to a ceremony designed to illuminate the depths of your inner self, fostering a powerful connection between body, mind, and spirit.





This special evening is tailored to weave together the enriching practices of somatic shadow work and guided journaling, drawing upon Scorpio's potent themes of transformation, rebirth, and profound connections.





- Schedule:

🌙 8:00 to 8:15 - Arriving and settling in

🌙 8:15 to 9:15 - Somatic Shadow Work with Cat Bergeron

🌙 9:15 to 10:15 - Guided Journaling (Shadow Exploration and Connection) with Roy Abi

🌙 10:15 to 10:45 - Closing circle with herbal tea and snacks





Our ceremony begins with Cat Bergeron, a Somatic Therapist dedicated to guiding individuals back to a state of presence, pleasure, and connection within their bodies and relationships. By merging movement, breath, and meditation, Cat will guide you to shine light on the deepest parts of yourself, meet your shadow with compassion, and tap into your wholeness.





Roy Abi will then lead a unique exploration into the essence of our being and the nature of shadows. Roy illuminates how our perceptions of shadows are shaped, revealing that we are divine beings of light experiencing reality through the distortions we create. Through guided journaling and authentic relating activities, Roy helps uncover the "why" and "what for" of our shadows, facilitating a deeper connection to ourselves and each other in the process.





Join us for this profound Full Moon ceremony to dive deep, heal, and celebrate under the mysterious light of the Scorpio Moon. This is your opportunity to confront and embrace your inner shadows, balance your energies, and revel in the power of intimate self-discovery in a nurturing and safe space.