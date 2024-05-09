City of Kawartha Lakes JA Business Hall of Fame

Here is

At JA-NEO, our role is to inspire and prepare youth to succeed. One of the ways that we do that is by celebrating outstanding business leaders and utilizing their impact and role to inspire the next generation of leaders.





On Thursday, May 9, 2024, JA-NEO will host this year’s local Business Hall of Fame (BHF) event to recognize the City of Kawartha Lakes exceptional business leaders who have strengthened our economy and community through their exemplary accomplishments of vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence in business over a lifetime.





Proceeds from the event help JA meet the growing demand for financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship programs, providing essential support to facilitate the future success of every JA student.







