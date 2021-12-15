Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County
SUPPORT PROGRAMS SPONSORSHIPS
You Are Not Alone Support Group
CA$2,000
This facilitated support group is offered free for survivors and caregivers.
You receive: 12 month sponsorship, recognition in newsletter, inclusion in business directory and dual membership with BIAWE and the Ontario Brain Injury Association.
Young Adult Support Group (18 to 30 years)
CA$2,000
This facilitated coffee chat is offered free to young adults 18 to 30 years of age. (2nd Wed of each month)
You receive: 12 month sponsorship, recognition in newsletter, inclusion in business directory and dual membership with BIAWE and the Ontario Brain Injury Association.
Pediatric Caregiver Support Group
CA$2,000
This facilitated support group is offered to parents/caregivers of children ages 6 to 18 years of age who have an acquired brain injury.
You receive: 12 month sponsorship, recognition in newsletter, inclusion in business directory and dual membership with BIAWE and the Ontario Brain Injury Association.
Caregiver Support Group (Family and Friends)
CA$2,000
This facilitated support group is for caregivers of a person with an acquired brain injury. (4th Monday of the month)
You receive: 12 month sponsorship, recognition in newsletter, inclusion in business directory and dual membership with BIAWE and the Ontario Brain Injury Association.
Survivor Social
CA$5,000
This group is for those with an acquired brain injury. It provides much needed social interaction which has proven to relieve anxiety and depression. The sponsorship includes purchase of materials used in activities and outings.
You receive: 12 month sponsorship, recognition in newsletter, inclusion in business directory, website and social media, and dual membership with BIAWE and the Ontario Brain Injury Association.
