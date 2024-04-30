OUTniagara T-Shirt

OUTniagara held a Community Art contest, asking 2S&LGBTQQIA+ artists in Niagara to show what pride means to them. Artist Sarah Rienzo was selected. If you would like this item shipped within Canada, please select our flat-rate shipping. "When considering what pride means to me, I often think of the community, and my own growth. Representing the community aspect, is the figures in a circle holding hands. They are joyous together and radiate the love and warmth I feel from the community. Underneath is a hand, representing that I hold these feelings close to myself, and that the support I've received is always within reach. The 'starburst' shapes and radiating lines represent the burst of emotion I feel when I think about my journey as a queer person, and how I've been blessed by such growth and development in a mainly positive light. Overall I want this piece to represent a joyful feeling, and a feel of support and ultimately hope."

OUTniagara held a Community Art contest, asking 2S&LGBTQQIA+ artists in Niagara to show what pride means to them. Artist Sarah Rienzo was selected. If you would like this item shipped within Canada, please select our flat-rate shipping. "When considering what pride means to me, I often think of the community, and my own growth. Representing the community aspect, is the figures in a circle holding hands. They are joyous together and radiate the love and warmth I feel from the community. Underneath is a hand, representing that I hold these feelings close to myself, and that the support I've received is always within reach. The 'starburst' shapes and radiating lines represent the burst of emotion I feel when I think about my journey as a queer person, and how I've been blessed by such growth and development in a mainly positive light. Overall I want this piece to represent a joyful feeling, and a feel of support and ultimately hope."

seeMoreDetailsMobile