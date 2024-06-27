SIA 2024 Annual General Meeting

SIA would like to invite all members, partners, and friends to attend our 2024 Annual General Meeting. The meeting will be held both in-person at our main office at 601B 1st Ave N in Saskatoon and online on Zoom on June 27th, 2024, starting at 6 p.m. Please select the ticket type that corresponds with how you plan to attend the meeting.





Please register for the meeting by June 20th, 2024.





Please note that your membership must be current in order to vote at the meeting. If you need to apply to be a member or renew your membership, you can fill out the form at this link and pay your fees via e-transfer or debit or credit payment at the event: https://saskintercultural.org/become-a-member/





If you are attending the meeting via Zoom, please be sure you pay your fees via e-transfer. If you pay by e-transfer, please have your payment in before June 20, 2024.





Note to Group Members: Only 2 members from each organization/school can vote so please only register 2 people per organization/school as members when you fill out the registration.





We look forward to seeing you there,

SIA Board and Staff