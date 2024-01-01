Christmas Diamond Crafting

Get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas diamond craft night! Each participant will be able to choose from a variety of holiday themed kits, the holiday music will be on as we relax and craft. Feel free to bring a hot chocolate, cider or tea to help you take a break from the holiday hustle





Instructor: Allison Marcil

Date: Thursday November 21

Time: 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Cost: $13.50

Age: All ages welcome, children under 10 will need an adult with them as well (please register for each participant who wishes to have their own craft to work on)

Max Class Size: 15

Refunds: No refunds or credits unless the class is cancelled.