2024 PEACE Night (Parent Education and Conversation Event)

While tickets to the event are free of charge, please have your ticket on hand for scanning as seating will be limited. Don't forget to sign up for free childcare at the event through the Jotform link in the event description! 100% of donations go towards supporting Montessori students and teachers of the CBE Montessori schools.

While tickets to the event are free of charge, please have your ticket on hand for scanning as seating will be limited. Don't forget to sign up for free childcare at the event through the Jotform link in the event description! 100% of donations go towards supporting Montessori students and teachers of the CBE Montessori schools.

seeMoreDetailsMobile