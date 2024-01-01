Working Class with Mohammadreza Akrami - March 13/15/17

Class Description:

Flying Low technique focuses mainly on the dancer’s relationship with the floor. The class utilises simple movement patterns that involve breathing, speed and the release of energy throughout the body in order to activate the relationship between the centre and the joints, moving in and out of the ground more efficiently by maintaining a centred state. There is a focus on the skeletal structure that will help improve the dancer’s physical perception and alertness. The class includes partnering work and movement phrases, which explore the primary laws of physics: cohesion and expansion.





Teacher Description:

Born in Tehran, Mohammadreza is a dance artist based in Montreal and Toronto. His eagerness toward episteme leads him to study Physics, Dramatic literature, Contemporary dance and practicing martial arts such as Wing Chun, Escrima and Chi Qong. His experience in performance art spans from choreographing, dancing, acting, singing, and to pure performances. He has worked on butoh, flying low, passing through, and rituals and its music as roots of performance art.





Photographer credits: Arnaud Beelen





** If you are new to TSV, please read and fill our TSV Consent & Liability Form