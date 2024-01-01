BVHS Graduation Banquet & Prom - FRIDAY, JUNE 28th

Celebrating the Bow Valley High School Class of 2024!

Thanks to all of our generous sponsors and fundraising efforts we have been successful in lowering ticket prices from the $110 original ticket price! A huge thanks to our parents and community support!

Location

Spray Lakes Recreation Centre - Curling Rink





Schedule of Events

5:00 pm - Doors Open

6:00 pm - Welcome

6:10 pm - Graduate Group Picture

A Graduate Grand Entrance to follow after group photos

Food stations, complimentary non alcoholic beverages, photo booth, DJ & dance

Cash bar (all guests over 18 will receive a wrist band after age verification)





* Graduate only prom/dance - 9:30pm to midnight *





Important Note: All tickets are non-refundable.

All donations to the BVHS Parent Grad Committee go towards making sure that 'No Grad is Left Behind' due to personal financial limitations.

This event is organized by BVHS Class of 2024 Parent Volunteer Committee.











