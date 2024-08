Lil' Skipper Membership Benefits

Unlimited regular admission to the Marine Museum – for the membership holder(s), does not include special events

to the Marine Museum – for the membership holder(s), does not include special events Invitation to Member appreciation events (when held)

(when held) 10% off Museum gift shop purchases

purchases 15% off Museum rentals & bookings

Subscription to member e-bulletins or newsletters

Membership is non-transferrable, non-refundable and intended solely for the use of the individual listed on the membership card.