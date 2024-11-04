Sponsorship - Dunnville Community Christmas Beautification

As the Presenting Sponsor, your business will receive the most prominent exposure before, during, and after the event.
*Inclusion in all event promotions including E-newsletter Write up, Website and Social Media channels.
*Recognition during the event as the Presenting Sponsor with a special mention in at speeches.
*Logo placement on all marketing materials, including event brochures, event invitations, and digital platforms.
*FREE Entrance into the Parade for your business.
Platinum Sponsor - $1000 (2 Available)
CA$1,000
As the Platinum Sponsor, your business will receive great exposure before, during, and after the event.
*Included in event promotions and on website with shout outs to your business on Social Media.
*Recognition during the event as the Presenting Sponsor with a special mention in at speeches.
*Logo placement on all marketing materials, including event brochures, event invitations, and digital platforms.
*FREE Entrance into the Parade for your business.
Gold Sponsor - $500 (4 Available)
CA$500
As the Gold Sponsor, your business will receive prominent exposure before, during, and after the event.
*Included in event promotions and on website and special shout outs to your business on Social Media.
*Logo placement on all marketing materials, including event brochures, event invitations, and digital platforms.
*FREE Entrance into the Parade for your business.
Silver Sponsor - $250 (4 Available)
CA$250
As the Silver Sponsor, your business will receive exposure after the event in our E-Newsletter.
*Included in event promotions and on website and special shout outs to your business on Social Media.
*FREE Entrance into the Parade for your business.
