QUEEN'S PLAYERS SUMMER 2024 ALUM RESERVES!!

Sweet sweet players, how long has it been since our supple lips first quaked at the first sign of another fucked up summer show? Fret not! Because now YOU get first pickings to tear it up at the mansion once again another summer show!!!





That's right, alum reserves are open baby! and though we still haven't managed to seal the portal to vanaheim situated betwixt the ARC and the Fryway stand, the show must go on! Have no fear though, we've contracted the 1996 cast of Sliders to keep the imps and other dubious little creatures at bay. (And if you got that reference to sliders, wow, when was your last players show, 1905?)





Sliders(1995) notwithstanding, We love our Alum (our forever members of the QP family) so much that we wanted to be absolutely certain we'd get a chance to see your lovely faces! That's why we've opened up ticket sales for our 2024 Summer Show, this July 17-20th!





What do you need to know? 1. Each alum is allowed to purchase up to 3 tickets during the initial early sale, until the ticket purge on Saturday, June 29th, on which day they will be allowed to purchase as many as are still available! 2. Up to 6 tickets are reserved for alumni on any given night! 3. You must include the names and email addresses of ticketholders, and every ticket holder must submit an AMS waiver before entry (To be sent in an email closer to the show date, and available at the door)!





We just could not be more excited to see all of your smiling faces! This show is gonna be one for the books, and i heard critics say it puts the revival of Cabaret to shame!!! (Don't tell Alan Cumming. Pfft, Cumming.)