MSA Hoodie Sale

السَّلامُ عَلَيْكُم ورَحْمَةُ اللهِ وَبَرَكاتُهُ





The Dawson MSA is proud to announce the debut of the Hoodie sales for the year 2023-2024. This will be the first in a series of many inshAllah.



Our community is a minority in Dawson, and as of such, it has become increasingly important for our Ummah to identify closely with Islam openly, in order to prove our presence and possibly lead people to ask questions about our beautiful religion.



Finally, this will be a chance to celebrate everything we have done together since the beginning of the year, and we are just getting started inshAllah.





The high-quality hoodie will have an embroidered crest on the chest, and a printed sleeve design.