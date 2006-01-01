2006 Oakville Angels 50/50 Raffle for the National Championship in Saskatoon

The 2006 Oakville Angels softball team won the bronze medal at the U19 Provincial Grand Championship, and we're heading off to Saskatoon to represent Ontario in the Nationals!





Join our team's 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our trip to the 2024 U19 Women's Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Saskatoon from July 31st to August 4th. Your participation is not only a chance to win cash, but also plays a vital role in supporting our team. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts.





Tickets are available from now until July 28th at 11:59 PM. Tickets cost $10 each, $20 for 3 tickets and $50 for 10 tickets. The draw will be held on July 29th, and the winner will win 50% of the total amount collected. The winner will be announced on our social media outlets (Facebook & Instagram), and will be contacted directly to claim their prize.





Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨





2006 Oakville Angels