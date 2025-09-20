79th Regina Scout Group

NOTE: You must add a delivery option to your order.
Celebrate the spirit of Scouting and the adventures ahead with this beautifully crafted wooden ornament!
This layered design features tall evergreens, a classic backpack, and a rustic trail sign engraved with “Adventure 2025” and the Scouts Canada emblem. The subtle night-sky backdrop with cutout stars adds depth and charm, making it perfect for your tree.
Each ornament is laser-cut and hand-assembled from Canadian-sourced wood.
Details:
A perfect keepsake for scouting youth, Scouters, and families celebrating another year of outdoor adventures and memories!
If you want to order more than 7 ornaments, please contact us at: [email protected]
If you would like to do a local pickup for the ornament, please select this one.
If you are purchasing 1 or 2 Ornaments, select this shipping option.
You only need to select it once.
If you are purchasing 3 to 7 Ornaments, select this shipping option.
You only need to select it once.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!