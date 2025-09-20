79th Regina Scout Group

NOTE: You must add a delivery option to your order.





Celebrate the spirit of Scouting and the adventures ahead with this beautifully crafted wooden ornament!





This layered design features tall evergreens, a classic backpack, and a rustic trail sign engraved with “Adventure 2025” and the Scouts Canada emblem. The subtle night-sky backdrop with cutout stars adds depth and charm, making it perfect for your tree.





Each ornament is laser-cut and hand-assembled from Canadian-sourced wood.





Details:

Size: ~8 cm (3.25") diameter

Material: Natural Canadian wood, laser-cut and engraved

Design: Multi-layered with dark stained background

Includes: White hanging ribbon

Made locally in Regina, Saskatchewan

A perfect keepsake for scouting youth, Scouters, and families celebrating another year of outdoor adventures and memories!





If you want to order more than 7 ornaments, please contact us at: [email protected]



