Machik Weekend 2024 | Registration (all prices in Canadian funds)

* Tickets for children aged 13 and under are free and they must be accompanied by parents or guardians at all times. Please provide their names in the next section so we can reserve their seats and name badges. Thank you.
Student/Jobseeker
CA$75
Children aged 13 and under are free.
Volunteer General Ticket
CA$75
* Volunteers commit 10 hours before and/or during Machik Weekend. * Tickets for children aged 13 and under are free and they must be accompanied by parents or guardians at all times. Please provide their names in the next section so we can reserve their seats and name badges. Thank you.
Volunteer Student/Jobseeker
CA$55
* Volunteers commit 10 hours before and/or during Machik Weekend. Children aged 13 and under are free.
Children aged 13 & under register here
free
*Tickets for children aged 13 and under are free and they must be accompanied by parents or guardians at all times. Please provide their names in the next section so we can reserve their seats and name badges. Thank you.
Saturday | Oct 26 Film Night
CA$25
If you have already registered as a Machik Weekend participant, the film night is included in your registration, and no separate ticket is required. This ticket is for those attending the film screening only.
