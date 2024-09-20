Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area
36th Annual Barbara Rankin Golf Classic presented by Nash Family Wealth Management
5421 Hamilton Rd, Dorchester, ON N0L 1G6, Canada
When:
Friday, September 20, 2024
11 am registration, 12 pm shotgun start
Where:
Pine Knot Golf & Country Club (5421 Hamilton Rd, Dorchester)
What to Expect
Your registration includes the following:
Sausage (or veggie dog) lunch
One 18-hole round of golf with power cart
Dinner & live music in the clubhouse
Opportunity to win team and individual prizes
A charitable tax receipt for a portion of your registration fee
Support for youth in our community- and what could be better than that?!
