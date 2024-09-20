Logo
Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

36th Annual Barbara Rankin Golf Classic presented by Nash Family Wealth Management

5421 Hamilton Rd, Dorchester, ON N0L 1G6, Canada

When:

  • Friday, September 20, 2024
  • 11 am registration, 12 pm shotgun start

Where:

  • Pine Knot Golf & Country Club (5421 Hamilton Rd, Dorchester)

What to Expect

Your registration includes the following:

  • Sausage (or veggie dog) lunch 
  • One 18-hole round of golf with power cart 
  • Dinner & live music in the clubhouse 
  • Opportunity to win team and individual prizes
  • A charitable tax receipt for a portion of your registration fee
  • Support for youth in our community- and what could be better than that?! 
common:freeFormsBy