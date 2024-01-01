Silent Auction TEST

Support Healing and Hope at the Healing Hearts Afternoon Tea Silent Auction!

Bid on incredible items and experiences, all while ensuring the Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre can continue offering free support services to families who have experienced the trauma around miscarriage, stillbirth, Termination For Medical Reasons (TFMR), abortion, neonatal loss, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), or infertility.





With each bid and every win, you directly support families facing loss.





The silent auction closes at 3:00 pm on the afternoon of the Healing Hearts Afternoon Tea Fundraiser on Saturday, October 26th.





Winning bidders can pick up their items at:

The Healing Hearts Afternoon Tea Fundraiser on Saturday, October 26th (after the auction closes).

Tuesday, October 29th from 4:30-7 pm at the Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre.

Saturday, November 2nd from 12-3 pm at the Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Centre.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity!