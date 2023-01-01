Strokes of Grace

Step into a world where every pirouette is a brushstroke, and each arabesque is a masterpiece in motion. At the heart of the prestigious Ottawa Dance Centre School lies an annual spectacle that transcends the boundaries of dance and art. "Strokes of Grace" invites you to witness a mesmerizing fusion of movement and canvas, where the elegance of dance intertwines with the essence of timeless artworks.

In this enchanting recital, our aspiring dancers channel the spirit of renowned paintings and sculptures, breathing life into the canvas with every graceful leap and delicate twirl. From the ethereal elegance of Degas' ballerinas to the vibrant vitality of Monet's waterlillies, each performance is a homage to the creative brilliance that spans centuries.

As the curtains rise, the stage transforms into a living gallery, where dancers become living embodiments of artistic genius. With every meticulously choreographed routine, they pay homage to the brushstrokes of the masters, weaving a tapestry of movement that captivates the senses and stirs the soul.

Join us for an evening of unparalleled beauty and artistic expression as "Strokes of Grace" transports you into a realm where dance and art unite in a harmonious celebration of creativity and grace.





Where to find us:

Enter the Theatre at 10 Daly.

We are located near the Rideau Centre and Ottawa U in Ottawa’s arts, fashion and theatre district.

VEHICLE DROP-OFF and MAILING ADDRESS:

10 Daly Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K1N 6E2





ACCESSIBLE DIRECTIONS

Para Transpo drop-off entrance: 10 Daly Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K1N 6E2. The Daly entrance is between Waller and Nicholas on the south side. The Gallery’s large glass double doors are recessed from the street. The building’s banners have hot pink.

Drop-offs and pickups at the Daly entrance ONLY. Please notify us by email if you require a sighted guide to meet you. Indicate the entrance you prefer, the date and time of your arrival by email to [email protected].





PARKING

Street metered parking is available (check hourly limits) in the nearby Sandy Hill residential area.

Other paid parking options include:

NOVOTEL PARKADE

Entrance: 3 Daly Avenue

Ottawa, ON K1N 9M7

RIDEAU CENTRE PARKADE

Entrance: 80 Nicholas Street or 5 Daly Avenue

Ottawa, ON K1N 9J7

BICYCLE PARKING

Bicycle racks are located near the gallery’s main entrance at 50 Mackenzie King Bridge.





TRANSIT

FROM OTTAWA:

When travelling by train, disembark at the Rideau O-Train Station and take the William Street exit. The Gallery is located at the intersection of Daly and Waller with an entrance at 10 Daly and there is also an entrance at 50 Mackenzie King Bridge.

When travelling by bus, we are nearest to the Mackenzie King Station, Rideau Street Station and the Waller/Laurier Station.

For more details, check OC Transpo or Google maps.

https://plan.octranspo.com/plan

https://www.google.ca/maps





FROM GATINEAU:

Disembark at the STO Rideau Sussex North stop, or check STO Plani-Bus.

https://www.planibus.sto.ca/hastinfo/