Tétreaultville, girls sec 1 to sec 3. Starting on Thursday, May 9th.

8100 Rue de Marseille, Montréal, QC H1L 1P3, Canada

This is the ticket office for girls program aiming 1st to 3th grade secondary school.


Each registration includes a 50 $ membership fee and applicable taxes. The membership is valid for the ongoing session.

In case of refound, administrative fees of 25 $ wil be applied and membership will be added.


Note: at the payment step, the Zeffy platform invites you to leave a tip. This tip is NOT mandatory and it is not for the club, you can choose "other" and 0$.


Zeffy is a payment platform for non profits. They transfer us 100% of the payments made on their platform without any fees, while other platforms charge at least 2.5% per transaction plus a fixed amount. We thank Zeffy for allowing us to receive online payments, which simplifies our management, and allows our member to pay with a credit card.

