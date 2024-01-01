Book-Making and Paper Arts Workshop w/ Elizabeth Creith - July 22-26 (Summer Programs 2024)

This two-day workshop, led by local author and artist Elizabeth Creith covers the foundational aspects of bookmaking and paper arts. From selecting materials, using tools, practising techniques, choosing content and adding decoration, Elizabeth will guide participants on a journey to produce their own handmade books and paper crafts!

Participants will be given the opportunity to see what they can produce with bookmaking skills, such as cards, albums, journals, archive books, notebooks, mementos and more. We will also explore how to create different styles of books, including a folded book, accordion book, lotus book, star book and others.





This workshop is suitable for ages 10 and up. If you have any questions about who is eligible to participate, please feel free to email us at [email protected]





The workshop will run 10:00 am to 4:00 pm including a lunch break on Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25, at the AlgomaTrad Centre, 1249 F&G Line Rd., St. Joseph Island.





Subsidized pricing options are available for this workshop, supported by the Nicholas Missere Bursary Fund. If you are able, donating to this fund can help to ensure AlgomaTrad programming is accessible for everyone.





IMPORTANT NOTE

You will also be asked to donate to the Zeffy platform, which charges no extra fees and ensures that 100% of donations goes to charities like ours, but this is not compulsory. If you do not wish to do so, ensure that there isn't an automatic charge.