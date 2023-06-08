Logo
Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta
2023 Dad and Daughter - The After Party (A New Event for Dads and Older Daughters)

300 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2S 0A8, Canada


 Presented by


 

The Dad and Daughter Gala you know, and love, is inspiring a new, exclusive event for you this spring! 


Dad and Daughter – The After Party 
Join us on June 8th, 2023, for food, drinks, entertainment, and featured speakers 
at Model Citizen (private room located above Model Milk on 17th Avenue).


The After Party is a cocktail-style, networking event for young women ages 17 and older to launch into early adulthood, while continuing to have a special night with their dads. This fun, upscale event will help young women ease into their educational and career pursuits. It will also give their dads an opportunity to lead by example through a night of side by side networking and community building.

