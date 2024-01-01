Garden Party - Summer Open Stage and Meet up

Join us for a summer open stage featuring emerging artists and new works!

5-6:30pm arrive, mingle and reconnect!

6:30-7:30pm open stage showings!

7:30-9pm circus/prop jam

Remember your favourite props for the jam!

Seating is picnic style! Some blankets and chairs will be provided but please consider bringing your own if you are able.





Note:

This is a pet free, smoke free, alcohol free event

Click here to Apply for the Open Stage





Access notes:

Venue is in an east Van backyard, street parking is available, up to a one block walk may be required. The house is easily accessible via public transit.

Driveway is available for easy load in.

Washroom is located on the ground floor of the house, there is one step required to access the house.

Venue is a grassy back yard with a hill leading up to the performance area.





Contact [email protected] with any questions.