End of Block F Sugar Shack

*Notes* The fee of 30 CAD covers food + tax + gratuities ( nothing extra to pay) Check the facebook event for menu





Are you ready for a sweet escape after Block F exams? The Student Council is thrilled to invite you to "Sugar Rush" – a savoury sugar shack themed block party experience!





Join us on April 19th at 2:00 PM for an unforgettable time filled with sugary delights and fun activities. After our exams, we will head over to the sugar shack for an afternoon of indulgence, music, games, and surprises.

More details about opportunities, fees, and logistics including transportation will be shared over the next days. HOWEVER, to heavily reduce the cost of this event, we're excited to announce that this event is in collaboration with ArcherMD.





Mark your calendars and get ready to satisfy your sweet cravings at Sugar Rush! Spread the word and make sure not to miss out on this exciting event.





Looking forward to seeing you there!