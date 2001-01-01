Brantford's 48th Annual Santa Claus Parade - Non-Profit

Not-for-profit organizations include schools, churches, clubs, organizations, government





We look forward to groups, clubs, organizations and businesses getting involved and helping to kick-off the magical holiday season this year with this year’s theme - The 150th Anniversary of the Telephone. All vehicles, including Commercial ‘vehicles’, must be decorated to reflect the holiday season to take part in the event. If you would like to enter a float or a walking group in this year’s parade, please complete the following parade application.

Applications will only be accepted until November 20 at 11:59 p.m. Late applications will not be considered.





Please note that the information collected from this submission is collected under the authority of Section 10 (1) of Municipal Act, 2001, as amended, and will only be used for the purposes of contacting organizations about the Santa

Claus Parade. Should you have any questions about the collection of this personal information, please contact Freedom House at [email protected]





Terms and conditions

General

1. All entries must include appropriate seasonal festive decorations and lighting

2. Music is to be played or performed from floats and must not interfere with other floats.

3. Parade entries must not include a Santa Claus. There will be only one Santa in the parade and his participation is already arranged.

4. All parade participants must adhere to Parade Marshals' instructions including direction from security personnel at all times.

5. All participants must complete an entry form.

6. Once your application has been reviewed, you will receive a confirmation email from Freedom House's Santa Claus Parade Team. The Parade Committee will be in contact with you with at least one week prior to the event with the Parade order.





Floats and vehicles

1. All float drivers must have a valid driver’s license and insurance with them at all times.

2. Floats/Vehicles must be able to negotiate all turns on the route.

3. Floats carrying passengers are to be constructed with safety railings around the perimeter of the trailer or have passengers seated while the vehicle is in motion.

4. Participants must remain on the float during the parade and children ages 17 and under must be property supervised by an adult aged 18 or over.

5. Participants are prohibited from sitting on the edge of the float/vehicle trailer with feet dangling.

6. Candy must not be thrown from the float/vehicle or by those walking in the parade. For everyone’s safety, please hand out the candy rather than throw it.

7. Any entrant from the parade considered to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be removed.

8. All animals must be on a leash and the entrant is required to have a clean-up/pooper scooper crew following the animal.

9. All floats are to have a point duty consisting of four people walking with the float during the parade – two at the front and two at the rear. This will ensure spectators do not approach the float.

10. Ensure decorative materials are fire retardant.

11. Floats are to be outfitted with tagged fire extinguishers and first aid kits.