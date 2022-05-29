WALK FOR ALZHEIMER'S IG WEALTH MANAGEMENT 2022
FREE REGISTRATION FOR HYBRID EVENT!
MONT-TREMBLANT
Hello everyone and welcome to the registration page of the Walk for Alzheimer IG Gestion de Patrimoine / Laurentides in Mont-Tremblant.
You can now start your registration by selecting the goal you would like to achieve:
- 50.00$
- 100.00$
- 200.00$ and more
Once selected, please fill in the necessary information for your registration. Once completed, you will receive a confirmation of registration, information to customize your donation page and the link to share with your network to collect donations online.
No Registration Fee
Choose your activity and give yourself a challenge that matches your ability
(5 km walk, 10 km run, 15 km bike or even go up a mountain)
It doesn’t matter, it’s about doing your activity in pleasure and for the cause.
Come and conclude your challenge with us in a simple and friendly way:
Parc de la Paix
1145 Rue de St-Jovite,
Mont-Tremblant, QC, J8E 1V1
Between 10am and 2pm
For more information, contact Marilyne Laperriere at 1-800-978-7881 or by email at [email protected]