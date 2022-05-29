WALK FOR ALZHEIMER'S IG WEALTH MANAGEMENT 2022

FREE REGISTRATION FOR HYBRID EVENT!

MONT-TREMBLANT





Hello everyone and welcome to the registration page of the Walk for Alzheimer IG Gestion de Patrimoine / Laurentides in Mont-Tremblant.

You can now start your registration by selecting the goal you would like to achieve:





50.00$ 100.00$ 200.00$ and more





Once selected, please fill in the necessary information for your registration. Once completed, you will receive a confirmation of registration, information to customize your donation page and the link to share with your network to collect donations online.





No Registration Fee

Choose your activity and give yourself a challenge that matches your ability

(5 km walk, 10 km run, 15 km bike or even go up a mountain)

It doesn’t matter, it’s about doing your activity in pleasure and for the cause.





Come and conclude your challenge with us in a simple and friendly way:





Parc de la Paix

1145 Rue de St-Jovite,

Mont-Tremblant, QC, J8E 1V1

Between 10am and 2pm





For more information, contact Marilyne Laperriere at 1-800-978-7881 or by email at [email protected]