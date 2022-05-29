Logo
Société Alzheimer Laurentides
Walk for Alzheimer IG wealth management 2022 / Mont-Tremblantdashboard:donationForm.registration

WALK FOR ALZHEIMER'S IG WEALTH MANAGEMENT 2022

FREE REGISTRATION FOR HYBRID EVENT!

MONT-TREMBLANT


Hello everyone and welcome to the registration page of the Walk for Alzheimer IG Gestion de Patrimoine / Laurentides in Mont-Tremblant.

You can now start your registration by selecting the goal you would like to achieve:


  1. 50.00$
  2. 100.00$
  3. 200.00$ and more


Once selected, please fill in the necessary information for your registration.  Once completed, you will receive a confirmation of registration, information to customize your donation page and the link to share with your network to collect donations online.


No Registration Fee

Choose your activity and give yourself a challenge that matches your ability

(5 km walk, 10 km run, 15 km bike or even go up a mountain)

It doesn’t matter, it’s about doing your activity in pleasure and for the cause.


Come and conclude your challenge with us in a simple and friendly way:


Parc de la Paix

1145 Rue de St-Jovite,

Mont-Tremblant, QC, J8E 1V1

Between 10am and 2pm


For more information, contact Marilyne Laperriere at 1-800-978-7881 or by email at [email protected]

