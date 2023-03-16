Succulent Arrangement Workshop (March Adult)

Succulent Arrangement Workshop

Thursday March 16th, 2023

7 pm- 8:30 pm





664 Golf Club Road Unit #3 Hamilton, Ontario





Come and make your own Succulent Arrangement with Cheri from Rustic Succulents Hamilton!





These stylish and trendy plant arrangements are truly stunning, and you can learn how to make your very own potted arrangement. Join Cheri in building a beautiful plant arrangement from start to finish!





Cheri runs Rustic Succulents Hamilton and specializes in succulent and cacti arrangements, house plants and more. She will lead us through this workshop and share her knowledge of building these beautiful potted plants.





Choose from a white or green pot, and included in the registration fee are the materials, instruction, studio time and refreshments. Refreshments include coffee, tea, water and baked goods. Please notes that baked goods may contain or have been in contract with nuts.









Registration is non-refundable, but if needed you can transfer your spot to someone else for the same workshop date/time. No shows/missed workshops are non-refundable or transferable to another date. Please contact Courtney at [email protected] if you have any questions or concerns about items listed above.





Price per Person: $55