Full Moon Ceremony: Harmonizing Yoga & Soulful Soundscapes

Join us under the harmonious light of the Libra Full Moon on March 24, for an evening dedicated to balance, connection, and tranquility. As we gather to honour the equilibrium and beauty that Libra embodies, we invite yuou to a ceremony designed to align body, mind, and spirit.





This special evening is designed to weave together the harmonizing practices of yoga with the transformative power of sound, embodying Libra's ideals of balance, peace, and partnership.





- Schedule (Session 1 at 5pm or Session 2 at 8pm):

🌙 5:00 to 5:15 / 8:00 to 8:15 - Arriving and settling in

🌙 5:15 to 6:15 / 8:15 to 9:15 - Restorative Yoga and Yoga Nidra with Sam Silversides

🌙 6:15 to 7:15 / 9:15 to 10:15 - Sound Journey and Voice Activation with Rafaelle Mackay

🌙 7:15 to 7:45 / 10:15 to 10:45 - Closing circle with herbal tea and snacks





Our ceremony begins with Sam Silversides, who will gently guide us into a state of deep relaxation and inner harmony through restorative yoga and yoga nidra, allowing participants to experience profound levels of meditation and restoration. Following the yoga practice, Rafaelle Mackay will take us on a mesmerizing sound journey. Her expertise as a vocalist, composer, and therapeutic musician ensures an immersive soundscape that will resonate with the themes of love, peace, and communal unity that Libra celebrates.





Join us for this powerful Full Moon ceremony to align, harmonize, and celebrate under the elegant light of the Libra Moon. Seize this opportunity to nurture your soul, balance your energies, and revel in the beauty of connected consciousness in a nurturing and safe space.