Thanks to the generosity of Jennifer's Pop-up Palette and host Chester Art Centre, Starfish 3 is able to raise funds for the earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

Please book a time slot to get creative and support this very important cause. Depending on the size of the painting you create, suggested donation is $10 - $30.

Due to the nature of the funds needed, no tax receipt can be issued. Donations can be made to [email protected] or cash during the event.