IN STUDIO: STÉPHANE CRÊTE (QC) — Comfort in Discomfort: the lab

Mar. 14 to 18, 2022 — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.)

Language of instruction: French

Questions can also be asked in: English

This workshop is intended for those who have previously taken the “Comfort in Discomfort” workshop, who wish to deepen their experience and question the limitations they encounter in their artistic practice. Over the course of the week we will take a moment to revisit the basic notions explored during the first workshop, and then we will see how to respond to each person’s challenges. READ MORE HERE >





Which Rate to Pay – Emploi-Québec Criteria

To benefit from the subsidized rate by Emploi-Québec, you must:

Live or work for a company located on the Island of Montreal

Be an artist or professional worker in the arts and culture sector

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident or temporary foreign worker with a work permit (open or closed)

Complete the Emploi-Québec form sent to you after registration

Are accepted: Part-time students, Employment Insurance (EI) or Income Assistance (IA) recipients (please notify your agent at Services Canada or MTESS).

Who has to pay the full rate (regular)?



People residing outside of the province of Quebec

Full-time (not including Master’s students) or foreign students





Workshop Bursary – For artists who identify as Indigenous, Black, and/or as a person of colour, disabled or Deaf artists, and trans artists



Please select the “Workshop Bursary” ticket type. Indicate the % you'd like refunded to you when completing your registration, and we will process the refund in the briefest delay. If this process is not feasible for you please contact us to make other arrangements. Each workshop will have 2 places reserved for bursary applicants up until 2 weeks prior, at which point those places may be filled by general registration. MORE INFO HERE >





Wait-list – If the ticket-type you want is full, join the wait-list

CLICK HERE to register for the wait-list. Please only join the wait-list if you are available for the full duration of the workshop - it is not possible to register for individual days! We will follow the signup order when possible, but in the case of a last minute opening we may contact the whole list, offering the spot to whoever responds first.





Method of Payment – Credit card by default

Advance registration through this online form is required. If you're unable to pay by credit card please contact Ola at [email protected].











