Calling all brothers! Join us on June 8th, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm for URMSA's 9v9 brothers’ soccer tournament. Limited spots available! Only 8 teams (each team must have 9 players) will have the chance to compete, so gather your squad and register now to secure your spot! If you don't have a team, No worries! Feel free to message us if you’d like to join a team (individual cost applies)





Location: UofR Turf Field