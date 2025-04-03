Liberation of the Netherlands Memorial

Freedom Tulip - $545
• 24" metal tulip with your chosen year (1945-2025)
• Commemorative certificate in presentation folder
• Dedication ceremony attendance
• Permanent placement in Liberation Garden If you can't attend, we will have a dignitary or veteran or silver cross family member "plant" your tulip and mail your certificate to you.
The cost of sponsoring a tulip funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship. to you.
