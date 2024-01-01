The 55th Annual Conference on African Linguistics (ACAL)

The 55rd Annual Conference on African Linguistics will be held at McGill University (Montreal, Canada) from May 2-4th, 2024. ACAL welcomes papers on any area of African Linguistics for paper or poster presentations. Paper presentations will be 20 minutes long with 10 minutes for questions. The conference will take place in person, with limited options for remote participation.





Invited Speakers

David Adelani (McGill University)

Christopher R. Green (Syracuse University)

Friederike Lüpke (University of Helsinki)

Asia Pietraszko (University of Rochester)