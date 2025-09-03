810 Air Cadet 2026 Cash Calendar Fundraiser

10 Pack
CA$200

Purchase a 10-pack to receive ONE $100 Parent Bond Program credit. Each 10-pack you purchase qualifies for one bond credit.


Purchase as many as you like to receive more bond credits and more chances to win big!

Individual Calendar
CA$20

Every calendar sold directly supports our program, giving cadets more opportunities!


We are allocated 3 cash calendars per cadet. We request each family purchase/ sell a minimum of 3 cash calendars per cadet in their household.


You can still earn a $100 bond credit once you reach 10 calendar purchases, no matter how you buy them—whether individually or as a 10-pack (10-packs are preferred). If you purchase 20 calendars, you’ll receive two $100 bond credits.

