810 Air Cadet 2026 Cash Calendar Fundraiser

Purchase a 10-pack to receive ONE $100 Parent Bond Program credit. Each 10-pack you purchase qualifies for one bond credit.
Purchase as many as you like to receive more bond credits and more chances to win big!
Every calendar sold directly supports our program, giving cadets more opportunities!
We are allocated 3 cash calendars per cadet. We request each family purchase/ sell a minimum of 3 cash calendars per cadet in their household.
You can still earn a $100 bond credit once you reach 10 calendar purchases, no matter how you buy them—whether individually or as a 10-pack (10-packs are preferred). If you purchase 20 calendars, you’ll receive two $100 bond credits.
