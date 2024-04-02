🎉🍾 **Booze Basket Raffle Draw!** 🍾🎉





Get ready to raise your spirits and support the HEADS U15 Girls competitive soccer team in their journey to the USA Target Cup in Minnesota this July! We're thrilled to announce our Booze Basket Raffle Draw, where you could win a fantastic array of spirits valued at a minimum of $300!





How to Participate:

1. Purchase Tickets: Each raffle ticket costs only $10, offering you a chance to win big while contributing to our team's endeavors. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!

2. Spread the Word: Share the news with your friends, family, and colleagues. The more, the merrier! Let's rally together to support our talented soccer stars.





Prize Details:

The lucky winner of our Booze Basket Raffle Draw will receive a lavish selection of top-quality spirits worth at least $300. Imagine indulging in an assortment of fine wines, premium liquors, craft beers, and more – the perfect addition to any gathering or celebration!





Event Details:

Draw Date: Mark your calendars! The draw will take place APRIL 2, 2024 , so be sure to secure your tickets before it's too late.





Your support means the world to us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the field. By participating in our Booze Basket Raffle Draw, you're not only entering to win an incredible prize but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of our dedicated young athletes.





Thank you for your generosity and enthusiasm. Together, we can make this fundraising endeavor a smashing success!





Let's cheer on the HEADS U15 Girls and toast to their success! 🥂



