Pay Registration and Building Fees Online

Please use this portal for credit card payments less than $1,000 toward registration, building, or tuition fees by selecting the options below. You can set up monthly payments, which will be credited toward tuition. 


Registration fee for 2024-2025: $350 per family

Building fee for 2024-2025: $500 per family


The registration fee must be paid in full prior to the start of the school year in order to enroll your child.


Please e-transfer amounts greater than $999 to [email protected] or send a cheque. For credit card payments larger than $999, please email [email protected] first. 

