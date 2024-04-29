You are invited to attend a tour of the Holocaust Education Exhibit, curated by the Atlantic Canada Holocaust Education Foundation, at Miramichi Eco Centre on April 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

The Holocaust Education Exhibit offers a comprehensive educational program designed to deepen understanding of the Holocaust. Throughout the exhibit, participants will delve into the history of Antisemitism. They will be immersed in a historical exploration, tracing the timeline of the Holocaust, encountering powerful survivor testimonies, analyzing Nazi propaganda, and refining critical thinking skills. Trained facilitators will guide attendees through the exhibit, enriching their experience with valuable insights and context. Additionally, each attendee will receive a specially curated booklet featuring a personal account from a Holocaust survivor, fostering a profound connection to this pivotal moment in history. The booklets also contain reflection questions to encourage further discussion during and after the exhibit.

Please join us for this powerful and important learning experience on the evening of April 29th. Admission is free, and students, family members, and community are all welcome.

PLEASE NOTE: Materials are suitable for ages 13 and above, as some content is sensitive and graphic in nature.