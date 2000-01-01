EOPR’s Fall 50/50 Raffle

Its no secret that times in rescue are incredibly tough right now. Our pups need all the support we can get, so we have decided to do an online 50/50 raffle! 50% of the proceeds go to the rescue, and 50% of the proceeds go to the lucky winner of the draw!





Your incredibly generous donations go a very long way in supporting our rescue pups. These funds help us to cover regular vet bills, boarding and training bills, emergency vet bills, flight costs, food and other items provided to our foster dogs while in our care. Without the support from our community, we could not continue to help the dogs who need us more than ever right now.





Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts for helping us help them. 🖤



