Physical Activities - Level 2 - Spring 2024

Structured Physical Activities - Level 2





Led by a kinesiologist, these exercises (intermediate-advanced) offer numerous benefits:

Improvement in the quality of life and facilitates the performance of daily activities.

Neuroprotective effect on the brain: protects and stimulates remaining dopaminergic neurons.

Stimulation of neurotrophic factor production: promotes the survival and growth of neurons.

Aids in maintaining and improving flexibility, posture, muscle strength, and coordination, thereby helping to alleviate muscle stiffness and slow movements associated with the disease.

Increased energy.

Reduction of stress.

Improvement in sleep quality.

Enhancement of balance.

Reduction in the risk of falls (and injuries).

All these effects on physical and physiological abilities contribute to slowing down the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.





Who are the Level 2 physical activity classes for?

Individuals living with Parkinson's disease and having good overall physical condition and no risk of falling.

Caregivers of individuals with Parkinson's disease accompanying their loved ones.

Individuals with the ability to perform exercises primarily in a standing position (for several minutes) with reduced rest intervals.





What will be the content of these classes?

The majority of the exercises are done in a standing position, and a seated option can be provided for those who need it.

Cardio Speed: Focus on speed and cardiovascular capacity. Expect to break a sweat and increase heart rate. Participants can anticipate circuit-style exercises, involving 3 to 4 exercises followed by a break. Example: Military march, modified jumping jacks.

Coordination and Balance: Emphasis on balance. Take time in execution and control movement. Targeted muscle strengthening for legs, abdominals, and posture. Exercises may involve combinations of movements in circuit format (3 to 5 consecutive exercises) requiring balance, coordination, and control, followed by a break. Example: Synchronize two body parts simultaneously - lift the left arm and straighten the right leg. Lift one knee at a time and say names of countries that start with "B." Maintain balance in tandem, one foot in front of the other.

Strength Training: Targeted exercises to build endurance and muscle strength. Methods may vary from slow and controlled movements to maintaining a position for several seconds and using accessories (elastic bands, small dumbbells, water bottles, or canes) to increase movement intensity. Example: Strengthening different muscle groups with elastic bands or free weights.

Mobility and/or Flexibility: Sessions will conclude with stretching exercises to maintain joint range of motion and allow for a calm cool-down. Example: Stretch arms as far back as possible. Extend one leg and try to touch the toes, holding the position for a few seconds.

Class Schedule - Spring 2024

Monday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Wednesday from 11 to 12 am





First Class: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Last Class: Wednesday, June 26, 2024





No classes will be held on Monday, May 20th and Monday, June 24th





Required Materials:

Elastic band, dumbbell (water bottle or other), cushion, ball (tennis), stick (broom handle), towel.

Sturdy chair (no wheels)









Please wear comfortable clothes and exercise shoes. You can do the exercises sitting on a sturdy chair, or standing.





This course is given in French only












