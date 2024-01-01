3S03 Project Showcase

This evening of recognition will showcase SUSTAIN 3S03 course projects to the McMaster and broader community. The student groups will present a short overview and pitch of their project. There will be an opportunity for networking after the presentations and food is provided! :)





The event will be held at the Sherman Centre in Mills Library.

6:30pm - 7:00pm – Registration

7:00pm - 7:15pm – Refreshments

7:15pm - 8:45pm – Student Presentations

8:30pm - 8:45pm – Thank You and Wrap-Up by Kate Whalen

8:45pm - 9:00pm – Photos