Academic Sustainability Programs Office
3S03 Project Showcase

1280 Main St W, Hamilton, ON L8S 4L8, Canada

This evening of recognition will showcase SUSTAIN 3S03 course projects to the McMaster and broader community. The student groups will present a short overview and pitch of their project. There will be an opportunity for networking after the presentations and food is provided! :)


The event will be held at the Sherman Centre in Mills Library.

6:30pm - 7:00pm – Registration
7:00pm - 7:15pm – Refreshments
7:15pm - 8:45pm – Student Presentations
8:30pm - 8:45pm – Thank You and Wrap-Up by Kate Whalen
8:45pm - 9:00pm – Photos
9:00pm – 10:00pm Networking and Celebration!
