Drawing Alegria 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament Sponsor Kit

-Vertical Banner with your company name/logo at the welcome/registration table (provided by you); Vertical Banner with your company name/logo in the dinner/party room (provided by you); 24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at a hole (provided by us); Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies during the awards ceremony; Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for Eight (two foursomes)
LUNCH SPONSOR (2 Available)
CA$4,000
24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo where lunch will be provided to golfers (provided by us); 24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at a hole (provided by us); Your company name/logo on the lunch voucher given to each golf player (provided by us); Vertical Banner with your company name/logo in the dinner/party room (provided by you); Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies during the awards ceremony; Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for Four (one foursome)
LIGHT BREAKFAST SPONSOR (2 Available)
CA$2,500
24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo where light breakfast will be provided to golfers (provided by us); 24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at a hole (provided by us); Your company name/logo on the lunch voucher given to each golf player (provided by us); Vertical Banner with your company name/logo in the inner/party room (provided by you); Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies during the awards ceremony; Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for Two
GOLF CART FLEET SPONSOR (1 Available)
CA$2,500
Signage with your company name/logo on each power cart dashboard (provided by us); Vertical Banner with your company name/logo in the dinner/party room (provided by you); Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies during the awards ceremony; Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for two
HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSOR (2 Available)
CA$2,500
24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at the contest hole (provided by us); A representative from your company will present the contest winner with a prize during dinner (prize provided by you); "Hole-in-One" Contest Poster with your company name/logo displayed at the Tournament Registration Desk (provided by us); Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for two
GIFT BAG SPONSOR (1 Available)
CA$2,000
Signage of your company name/logo on the Gift Bags given to each golfer (provided by us); A promotional item of your choice that will be in each Gift Bag (i.e., business cards, flyers, etc.); Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for One
LONGEST DRIVE SPONSOR (1 Available)
CA$1,500
24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at the contest hole (provided by us); A representative from your company will present the contest winner with a prize during dinner (prize provided by us); "Longest Drive" Contest Poster with your company name/logo displayed at the Tournament Registration Desk (provided by us); Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for two
CLOSEST TO THE PIN SPONSOR (1 Available)
CA$1,500
24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at the contest hole (provided by us); A representative from your company will present the contest winner with a prize during dinner (prize provided by us); "Closest to the Pin" Contest Poster with your company name/logo displayed at the Tournament Registration Desk (provided by us); Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for two
REFRESHMENT CART SPONSOR (2 Available)
CA$1,000
Signage with your company name/logo on the refreshment cart (provided by us); Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for One
HOLE SPONSOR - GOLFER (18 Available)
CA$600
24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at a hole (provided by us); Green fee, shared power cart, Breakfast & Lunch for One
HOLE SPONSOR - NO GOLFER (18 Available)
CA$400
24"x18" Signage with your company name/logo at a hole (provided by us)
