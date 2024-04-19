The Canadian Archery Foundation (CAF) has a mandate to support our archers and their goals toward excellence and currently directs funding in support of non-Olympic discipline archery teams.

By registering for this team, you will be given your fundraising link needed so you can broadcast to all of your friends, family and social networks.

We are pleased we can assist you in your fundraising efforts and look forward to seeing how the support of your network builds under your name on the peer-to-peer platform.

We wish you the best of success in fundraising and in competition this season.



